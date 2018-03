BAMAKO, March 14 (Reuters) - * Mali’s industrial gold production is expected to increase by 19.6 percent this year to 59.3 tonnes, the mines ministry said on Wednesday. * Output in 2017 was 49.6 tonnes. * The expected increase is primarily due to the start of production at B2Gold’s Fekola and Hummingbird Resources’ Komana mines, the ministry said. (Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister)