May 24, 2019 / 1:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mali official gold exports increase 15% in 2018 to over 61 T

BAMAKO, May 24 (Reuters) - * Mali gold exports increase by 15.4% to 61.63 tonnes in 2018, up from 53.4 tonnes in 2017, National Institute of Statistics says, mostly owing to stronger industrial production.

* Value of gold exported in Mali increased to 1.46 trillion CFA francs ($2.40 billion) last year, from 1.28 trillion CFA francs the previous year.

* Almost all recorded gold was from industrial-scale mining, with just 800 kilograms recorded from artisanal mines. ($1 = 583.8200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro)

