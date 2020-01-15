Mali's gold production rises 7% in 2019 to record high

BAMAKO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mali’s industrial gold production rose 7% in 2019 to a record 65.1 tonnes, mines ministry statistics showed on Wednesday.

The increase was partly due to the launch of production at a mine owned by Australia’s Resolute Mining, ministry official Mamadou Sidibe said.

The West African country’s total gold output last year was probably around 71.1 tonnes due to the additional 6 tonnes of gold that artisanal miners are estimated to produce each year, Sidibe said.

Industrial production is expected to increase further in 2020, he said, without giving further details.