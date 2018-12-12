Gold production resumes at Randgold's Loulo mine in Mali

BAMAKO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Production at Randgold’s Loulo gold mine in Mali resumed on Wednesday after a week-long outage over a pay dispute, the head of the union said, warning of possible further industrial action.

The head of the industry and mines union SECNAMI, Bani Sacko, told Reuters workers had returned to work after mediation talks on Tuesday night.

“A notice for a new strike on Dec. 26 has already been given. Negotiations will continue until then,” Sacko said.

Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex’s director Tahirou Ballo confirmed work had resumed at Loulo, but didn’t comment further.

The complex is located in Mali's gold-rich south and produced more than 20 tonnes of gold last year. Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer, behind South Africa and Ghana.