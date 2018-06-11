Rioters ransack Malian govt buildings after dispute with Randgold mine

BAMAKO, June 11 (Reuters) - Rioters in southern Mali ransacked local government buildings on Monday following a dispute between workers and management at Randgold’s Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine, the ministry of territorial administration said in a statement.

The rioters also burned biometric voter identification cards that were to be used in next month’s presidential election, the statement said.

A Randgold spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.