FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 11, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Rioters ransack Malian govt buildings after dispute with Randgold mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, June 11 (Reuters) - Rioters in southern Mali ransacked local government buildings on Monday following a dispute between workers and management at Randgold’s Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine, the ministry of territorial administration said in a statement.

The rioters also burned biometric voter identification cards that were to be used in next month’s presidential election, the statement said.

A Randgold spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.