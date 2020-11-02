French forces neutralized over 50 jihadists Mali, says defence minister

BAMAKO (Reuters) - French forces neutralized over 50 jihadists in central Mali during an operation on Friday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Monday.

“I would like to reveal an operation of great importance which was carried out on Oct. 30 in Mali by the Barkhane force, which was able to neutralize more than 50 jihadists,” Parly said on Mali state television during a visit to the West African nation.

Parly said it was a significant blow to al Qaeda.