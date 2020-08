ABDIDJAN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s finance ministry said on Wednesday it had ordered the suspension of all economic and financial relations with Mali in line with a decision by West Africa’s regional bloc to halt financial flows over a military mutiny against Mali’s president.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision applied to all Ivorian banks and financial institutions. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)