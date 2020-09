BAMAKO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ousted Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita left the country on Saturday for medical treatment in Abu Dhabi, an adviser said.

“He left this evening for Abu Dhabi,” his former chief of staff, Mamadou Camara, told Reuters. “It is a medical visit of between 10 and 15 days.” (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross and Sonya Hepinstall)