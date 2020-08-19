U.N. Security Council condemns mutiny in Mali, urges soldiers return to barracks

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned a mutiny in Mali and urged the soldiers involved to immediately release all government officials they had detained and and return to their barracks without delay.

The 15-member council was briefed after soldiers ousted Mali’s president in a coup. Those soldiers promised on Wednesday to oversee elections within a “reasonable” time and moved swiftly to hold talks with one of the West African nation’s most influential power brokers. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)