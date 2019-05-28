Mallinckrodt to spin-off generics business, keep constipation drug

May 28 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc said on Tuesday it would spin-off its specialty generics unit and rename the remaining specialty branded drugs business to Sonorant Therapeutics Plc.

Sonorant will keep constipation medicine Amitiza, Mallinckrodt said.

The company had said in December it was open to a sale of the generics business or would spin it off in second half of 2019.

It had said the drug Amitiza would be part of the spun-off unit.