Sept 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt Plc has hired restructuring firms and may choose to seek bankruptcy protection, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a media report.

Shares of the company were down about 42% in after-hours trading.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)