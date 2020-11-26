Malta financial services chief resigns

VALLETTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Malta Financial Services Authority has resigned after a newspaper reported he had travelled to the United States with a businessman who later turned out to be the main suspect in the murder of an anti-corruption journalist.

The Finance Ministry confirmed that Joseph Cuschieri had submitted his resignation, and the minister, Clyde Caruana, had accepted it.

In a resignation letter, Cuschieri said he was stepping down to avoid any unnecessary media attention and external pressures but insisted his resignation “should in no way be interpreted as an admission of any wrongdoing and/or misconduct”. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna, Editing by William Maclean)