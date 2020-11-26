UPDATE 1-Malta financial services chief quits, says not an admission of misconduct

(Adds details)

VALLETTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of the Malta Financial Services Authority has resigned after a newspaper reported he had travelled to the United States with a businessman who later turned out to be the main suspect in the murder of an anti-corruption journalist.

The Finance Ministry confirmed that Joseph Cuschieri had submitted his resignation, and the minister, Clyde Caruana, had accepted it.

The Times of Malta reported on Oct 28 that Cuschieri had travelled to Las Vegas in May 2018 with casino owner Yorgen Fenech, who paid for the trip.

At the time Cuschieri had just taken over the helm of the authority, having previously served as the head of the Malta Gaming Authority.

Fenech was arrested in November 2019 and subsequently accused of complicity in the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He pleads not guilty.

When the trip was first reported, the Malta Financial Services Authority said it had appointed a retired chief justice to hold an inquiry.

In a resignation letter, Cuschieri said he was stepping down to avoid any unnecessary media attention and external pressures but he insisted that his resignation “should in no way be interpreted as an admission of any wrongdoing and/or misconduct”.

When the trip was revealed Cuschieri argued he was no longer the regulator of the gaming sector at the time, and Fenech was considering an investment in the sector.

He also pointed out that at the time of the trip, Fenech had not been implicated in any wrongdoing and he had no reason to suspect otherwise. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna, Editing by William Maclean)