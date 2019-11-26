Malta govt chief of staff Schembri has resigned - PM Muscat

VALLETTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Malta government chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat told reporters, as police continued their investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Police sources said Schembri was assisting them in the case. Schembri himself made no immediate comment.

Schembri had been facing pressure to resign following the arrest last week of businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was detained as a person of interest in the probe. The alleged murder plot middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a presidential pardon on Monday in return for information he had given about the case. (Reporting by Stephen Grey and Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)