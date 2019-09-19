Consumer Goods and Retail
September 19, 2019

ED&F Man appoints chief financial officer

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Agricultural commodities and brokerage group ED&F Man said on Thursday that Lukas Paravicini had joined the company as chief financial officer.

* Paravicini had previously held similar roles with New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra and Nestle Professional, the food service arm of Nestle SA

* A company spokesperson also said Joe Kenny, managing director of the sugar division, was leaving.

* His responsibilities will be shared by two existing employees, Alex Bauche who becomes Business Unit Head of Sugar Trading and Paul McNougher who will lead on agri-assets. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

