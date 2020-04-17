British hedge fund Man Group says assets fell 11.5% in Q1

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Friday that its funds under management fell 11.5% to $104.2 billion in the first quarter as the novel coronavirus hit global markets.

Man Group said the firm lost $10.7 billion on negative investment performance and $3.3 billion from currency and other movements.

The hedge fund firm, which had $117.7 billion in assets at December 31, took in $500 million in new investor money during the period.

Man Group CEO Luke Ellis said that the group’s balance sheet remained strong and it was planning to proceed with its announced dividend and share buyback plans. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)