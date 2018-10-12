Man Group Q3 assets up 0.4 pct on inflows

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British hedge fund Man Group’s funds under management rose 0.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by positive investment movement and net inflows.

Total assets under management hit $114.1 billion at the end of September, up from $113.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter, the world’s largest listed hedge fund said in a trading statement on Friday.

Man also announced a proposal to incorporate a new group holding company in Jersey, which will be subject to shareholder approvals. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)