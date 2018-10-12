FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 12, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Man Group Q3 assets up 0.4 pct on inflows

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - British hedge fund Man Group’s funds under management rose 0.4 percent in the third quarter, helped by positive investment movement and net inflows.

Total assets under management hit $114.1 billion at the end of September, up from $113.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter, the world’s largest listed hedge fund said in a trading statement on Friday.

Man also announced a proposal to incorporate a new group holding company in Jersey, which will be subject to shareholder approvals. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.