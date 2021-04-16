UPDATE 1-Fund manager Man Group expects clients to invest more in coming quarters

(Adds details from statement)

April 16 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Friday it expects its customers to put more money into various funds in the coming quarters, encouraged by broad upbeat sentiment in the markets.

The company’s funds under management climbed to $127 billion by the end of March from $123.6 billion at Dec. 31.

“This reflects both investment gains for our clients and continuing net inflows and underscores the strength of our business model,” Chief Executive Officer Luke Ellis said.

The company last month raised its dividend for 2020 in light of a recovery in the second half of the year, even as its overall core earnings dropped.

Man Group, which provides long-only, alternative and private markets products, reported inflows of $0.8 billion in its alternate strategies, which are investments that do not fall into one of the conventional categories.

But its long-only strategies, which have been hit by pandemic-led uncertainty, saw outflows of $0.2 billion.