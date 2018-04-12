FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hedge fund Man Group says assets up 3 pct on net inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Man Group, the world’s largest listed hedge fund, said on Thursday that net inflows of $4.8 billion in the first quarter helped funds under management rise 3 percent in the first three months of 2018.

Total assets under management hit $112.7 billion at the end of March, up from $109.1 billion at Dec. 31, said the British hedge fund in a statement.

“We continued to see client demand for our alternative risk premia strategies and saw flows returning to our European long short strategy, following a sustained period of improved performance,” said Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of Man Group. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)

