Hedge fund Man Group says assets up 3 pct on net inflows

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Man Group, the world’s largest listed hedge fund, said on Thursday that net inflows of $4.8 billion in the first quarter helped funds under management rise 3 percent in the first three months of 2018.

Total assets under management hit $112.7 billion at the end of March, up from $109.1 billion at Dec. 31, said the British hedge fund in a statement.

“We continued to see client demand for our alternative risk premia strategies and saw flows returning to our European long short strategy, following a sustained period of improved performance,” said Luke Ellis, chief executive officer of Man Group. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Sinead Cruise)