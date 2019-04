LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Thursday that its funds under management were $112.3 billion on March 31, up from $108.5 at end-December.

Man Group said positive investment movement of $4.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $0.7 billion, helped assets to rise by 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Rachel Armstrong)