Financials

Man Group posts lower 2020 profit but raises dividend as funds hit record high

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group on Tuesday posted a slide in its 2020 core pretax profit, but raised its total dividend by 8% as funds under management touched a record high.

The company, which is nearly two-and-a-half-centuries old, said core pretax profit fell to $284 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from $384 million, reflecting a decline from a strong performance fee outcome in the previous year. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

