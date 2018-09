LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group on Wednesday said it had agreed to acquire fund manager Sanlam FOUR’s Strategic Bond business.

Portfolio managers Craig Veysey and Francois Kotze will continue to run the fund under Man Group’s discretionary investment management arm, GLG.

The acquisition of the strategy, which focuses on investing in corporate and government bonds globally, is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)