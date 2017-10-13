Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British hedge fund Man Group’s assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.

Total assets rose from $95.9 billion at the end of June to $103.5 billion at end of September, in line with consensus figures, which ranged from $98.2 billion to $103.5 billion.

The hedge fund firm took in $2.8 billion in fresh investor cash, generated $900 million in currency gains and $3.3 billion from positive investment movements, it said. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)