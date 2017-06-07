Shares of HK-listed Man Wah slide 15 pct after Muddy Waters presentation

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong-listed shares of Man Wah Holdings slid more than 15 percent on Wednesday after research firm Muddy Waters said it was shorting the stock, accusing it of financial irregularities.

Carson Block, the founder of research firm Muddy Waters who also last year targeted China's Huishan Dairy Holdings , said at a conference in Hong Kong the company "had outsized profits" relative to their business model.

A representative for the company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Man Wah's shares fell as much as 15.4 percent to HK$5.67 compared with a 0.2 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index