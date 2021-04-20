Manatt grows digital team as 'hybridized' model emphasizes professional services

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has been hiring to expand its hybrid legal and consulting capabilities, aiming to be what CEO and managing partner Donna Wilson described as “not your grandfather’s law firm.”

On Tuesday the firm announced a pair of partner arrivals to its digital and technology practice, bringing on Rustin Brown from Kirkland & Ellis and Thomas Michael from Dentons to bolster its venture capital and emerging companies work.

