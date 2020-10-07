Manchester Airport owner could cut more than 800 jobs in Britain

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Manchester Airports Group said on Wednesday it could cut more than 800 jobs at its airports in Britain after talking to unions and employees, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept travellers at home and brought airport operations to a near standstill.

The privately held British firm, which also owns the Stansted and East Midlands airports, said its current monthly demand was 75% below normal levels, adding that any hopes of recovery have been hurt by the resurgence in coronavirus cases. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)