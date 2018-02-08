FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 8, 2018 / 12:16 PM / in 12 hours

Soccer-Manchester United profit weighed down by higher wage bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - English soccer club Manchester United posted an 1.7 percent fall in quarterly core earnings on Thursday as rising salaries of its players weighed on profit.

United, whose leading players include Paul Pogba and David de Gea, are currently second in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to December 31 dipped to 67.8 million pounds ($94.9 million) from 69 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue increased 3.8 percent to 163.9 million pounds in the period -- the second quarter of its 2017-18 financial year. ($1 = 0.7148 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.