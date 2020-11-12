Manchester United posts 20% drop in quarterly revenue

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc reported nearly a 20% fall in first-quarter revenue late on Thursday, as it continued to lose out on ticket sales from fans unable to attend matches due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company was expected to report results on Friday, but the statement, dated Nov. 13, was released a day in advance. Manchester United did not immediately respond for comment.

The club said loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 30.3 million pounds ($39.74 million) and revenue was 109 million pounds. (bit.ly/3eREc5C) ($1 = 0.7624 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)