Soccer-Manchester United maintains financial forecast despite revenue dip

Nov 15 (Reuters) - English Premier League soccer club Manchester United stuck to its full-year forecast for revenue and core earnings, even as it posted a drop in first-quarter revenue, partly due to playing fewer home games.

The 20-time English champions expect revenue of 615-630 million pounds and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 175-190 million pounds for 2018-19.

Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at 135 million pounds ($173 million), compared with 143.7 million pounds a year earlier, the club said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7804 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)