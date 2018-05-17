FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in 38 minutes

Soccer- Manchester United reaffirm full-year financial goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - A surprise exit from the Champions League after defeat by Spain’s Sevilla failed to dent English soccer club Manchester United’s finances in the latest quarter as it stuck to its targets for the current year.

United, whose leading players include David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, finished second in the 20-team English Premier League on Sunday behind local rivals Manchester City.

The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation for the three months to March 31 rose to 36.1 million pounds ($48.71 million) from 30 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue for the period rose 8.1 percent to 137.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7411 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)

