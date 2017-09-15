FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2017 / 1:00 PM / a month ago

Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Mandarin Oriental International Ltd said on Friday it had received takeover proposals from potential buyers for The Excelsior hotel in Hong Kong.

The bids could be valued at as much as HK$30 billion ($3.84 billion), according to a Financial Times report. (on.ft.com/2xDyQs4)

The company said in a filing with the Singapore Stock Exchange that it could not confirm when the deal will be through.

The company, which had flagged its plans to sell the property in June, declined to reveal the identity of the bidders or the size of the offers.

Mandarin shares closed 21 percent higher on Friday. ($1 = 7.8163 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Anusha Ravindranath and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.