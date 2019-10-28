MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group appoints investment director for private markets business

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Man Global Private Markets, unit of British Hedge Fund Man Group, on Monday named Bernd Kerner as investment director within its European private debt team.

Based in London, Kerner will focus on sourcing, executing and managing European real estate loans and report to Jon Rickert, head of European private debt, the company said.

Most recently, Kerner served as executive director at JPMorgan’s corporate investment bank risk, and treasury and securities services risk management teams.