Manatt, Phelps & Phillips is adding two cryptocurrency lawyers to its finance group from FisherBroyles, Manatt announced on Monday.

Corporate partner Marc Boiron and litigation partner Rebecca Rettig joined Manatt’s Los Angeles and New York offices, respectively, on Friday. Borion worked at FisherBroyles for two years while Rettig was at the firm for 18 months.

