FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's competition watchdog to probe Accor buyout of Mantra
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 4 days ago

Australia's competition watchdog to probe Accor buyout of Mantra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it will review French hotelier Accor SA’s $920 million buyout of Australian hotel operator Mantra Group Ltd.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it is monitoring the transaction and a “public review will be commenced in due course once certain information is provided by Accor and Mantra”.

The deal, a takeover of Australia’s second-largest hotelier by its bigger rival, would create the biggest hotel group in the country, with about 50,000 rooms and roughly 11 percent of the market, according to IBISWorld statistics. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.