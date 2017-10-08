Australia's Mantra Group receives $917 mln bid from French hotel group

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian hotel company Mantra Group said on Monday it had received an indicative proposal from French hotel group Accor SA at A$3.96 per share for a buyout price of A$1.18 billion ($916.98 million).

Accor has been granted access to due diligence to determine if a deal can be agreed upon and recommended unanimously by the Mantra board, Mantra said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.