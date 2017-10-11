FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Mantra Group unanimously approves Accor offer
October 11, 2017 / 11:13 PM / in 3 days

Australia's Mantra Group unanimously approves Accor offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd on Thursday unanimously approved the bid by France’s Accor SA to acquire all the shares of the company at a price of A$3.96 per share, including a potential special dividend.

On Monday, Mantra Group had confirmed that Accor, already the biggest hotelier in Australia, had bid A$1.18 billion ($919.81 million) for the company in a deal that would combine the two biggest hotel owners in Australia. ($1 = 1.2829 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Reporting by Stephen Coates)

