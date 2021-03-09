Finland's Kone starts talks with union to cut up to 120 jobs

HELSINKI, March 9 (Reuters) - Finnish elevator maker Kone has started talks with its union to cut up to 120 jobs as part of a wider reorganisation plan, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The job losses would be mainly at the company’s Espoo headquarters, which employs 650 people, and involve mainly administrative positions, Kone’s communications director Hanna Rutanen told Reuters.

Kone will also create new jobs as part of a four-year strategy renewal announced in January to focus on “new intelligent solutions” and increasing sustainability.

Kone employs 2,700 people in Finland and over 60,000 people globally. (Reporting by Essi Lehto. Editing by Mark Potter)