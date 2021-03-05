Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

FACTBOX-Chip shortage hits global manufacturing

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 4 (Reuters) - A global semiconductor chip shortage has caused a major
delay in manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting down on production and
electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in
demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles.  
    The scarcity has prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to sign an executive
order to address the issue, after he pledged to seek $37 billion in funding for
legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.
    Below is a list of major corporations that have been at the receiving end
of the crisis.
    
 Company                          Comments
 General Motors Co                GM has extended production cuts at three
                                  North American plants, adding a fourth to the
                                  list due to chip shortage. Said shortage
                                  could shave up to $2 bln from 2021 profit
                                                           
 Ford Motor Co                    Has said shortage is hitting production of
                                  its highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks,
                                  and it could lose 10% to 20% of planned Q1
                                  vehicle production, with adj. earnings
                                  falling by $1 bln to $2.5 bln             
 Volkswagen AG                    Was the first carmaker to warn of a chip
                                  supply crunch. It said in February that chip
                                  shortage will impact production at some of
                                  its plants. VW's production sites in
                                  Wolfsburg and Kassel are
                                  affected.            
 Renault SA                       Has estimated the chip shortage could reduce
                                  its production by about 100,000 vehicles this
                                  year.             
 Visteon Corp                     The auto parts supplier has said uncertainty
                                  around the semiconductor shortages will lead
                                  to some plant closures in the first half of
                                  2021, before it stabilizes during the second
                                  half.             
 Honda Motor Co                   Has cut its 2021 sales target by 100,000
                                  vehicles, or 2.2% to 4.5 mln cars due to the
                                  chip shortage. 
 Nissan Motor Co                  Has lowered its target by 150,000 vehicles,
                                  or 3.6%, to 4.015 mln units             
 Tesla Inc                        CEO Elon Musk said Tesla's Fremont,
                                  California plant shut down for two days in
                                  February due to "parts shortages".
                                               
 Stellantis NV                    Production at Stellantis' Eisenach factory in
                                  Germany and its Zaragoza plant in Spain were
                                  impacted due to the shortage. Union sources
                                  told Reuters in February that Stellantis
                                  planned to slow production at its Melfi plant
                                  in Italy and furlough 7,000 workers.
                                                          
 Sony Corp                        CFO Hiroki Totoki said it is difficult for
                                  the company to increase production of the PS5
                                  amid the shortage of semiconductors.
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up