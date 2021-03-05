FACTBOX-Chip shortage hits global manufacturing

March 4 (Reuters) - A global semiconductor chip shortage has caused a major delay in manufacturing activity, with automakers cutting down on production and electronic device makers struggling to keep up with a pandemic-led surge in demand for phones, TVs and gaming consoles. The scarcity has prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to sign an executive order to address the issue, after he pledged to seek $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States. Below is a list of major corporations that have been at the receiving end of the crisis. Company Comments General Motors Co GM has extended production cuts at three North American plants, adding a fourth to the list due to chip shortage. Said shortage could shave up to $2 bln from 2021 profit Ford Motor Co Has said shortage is hitting production of its highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks, and it could lose 10% to 20% of planned Q1 vehicle production, with adj. earnings falling by $1 bln to $2.5 bln Volkswagen AG Was the first carmaker to warn of a chip supply crunch. It said in February that chip shortage will impact production at some of its plants. VW's production sites in Wolfsburg and Kassel are affected. Renault SA Has estimated the chip shortage could reduce its production by about 100,000 vehicles this year. Visteon Corp The auto parts supplier has said uncertainty around the semiconductor shortages will lead to some plant closures in the first half of 2021, before it stabilizes during the second half. Honda Motor Co Has cut its 2021 sales target by 100,000 vehicles, or 2.2% to 4.5 mln cars due to the chip shortage. Nissan Motor Co Has lowered its target by 150,000 vehicles, or 3.6%, to 4.015 mln units Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said Tesla's Fremont, California plant shut down for two days in February due to "parts shortages". Stellantis NV Production at Stellantis' Eisenach factory in Germany and its Zaragoza plant in Spain were impacted due to the shortage. Union sources told Reuters in February that Stellantis planned to slow production at its Melfi plant in Italy and furlough 7,000 workers. Sony Corp CFO Hiroki Totoki said it is difficult for the company to increase production of the PS5 amid the shortage of semiconductors. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)