Two Chinese firms bid for NZ honey maker Manuka Health - source

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Two Chinese firms have bid for New Zealand honey maker Manuka Health, pricing the firm around $300 million, a source with direct knowledge of the sale said on Monday.

The source declined to name the firms, however the Australian Financial Review newspaper reported Beijing-based private equity investor CDH Investments was a bidder.

CDH did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokeswoman for Auckland-based Manuka Health. A spokesman for its owner, Australian private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners, had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Kane Wu in HONG KONG; Additional reporting and by Tom Westbrook in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates)