June 21 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp said on Thursday it would cut about 700 jobs, partly through voluntary exit programs.

The cuts will occur over the next 18 months, the insurer said in a statement.

Manulife employs about 35,000 people worldwide, including over 13,000 in Canada. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)