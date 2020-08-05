Company News
August 5, 2020 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Manulife beats expectations, posts core profit rise helped by market recovery

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday comfortably beat analyst estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier due in part to favourable market impacts.

Underlying profit rose to C$1.6 billion ($1.21 billion), or 78 Canadian cents a share, from C$1.45 billion, or 72 cents, a year earlier. That compared with expectations of 62 Canadian cents.

But reported net income attributed to shareholders fell to C$727 million, or 35 Canadian cents, from C$1.48 billion, or 73 cents, a year earlier. For details ($1 = 1.3264 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below