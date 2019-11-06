Company News
November 6, 2019 / 10:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Manulife posts marginal fall in profit

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s biggest insurer, reported a marginal fall in core earnings on Wednesday, as growth in Asia was countered by decline in its domestic market.

The company’s core earnings attributed to shareholders fell to C$1.53 billion ($1.16 billion), in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$1.54 billion, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, core earnings rose by 1 Canadian cent to 76 Canadian cents. ($1 = 1.3183 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

