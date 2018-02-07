FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 7, 2018 / 10:13 PM / in 14 hours

Canada's Manulife reports decline in fourth-quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings, reflecting lower insurance sales and slower growth at its wealth and asset management business.

Manulife said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$0.59 in the final quarter of 2017, compared with C$0.63 in the same period the previous year. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$0.58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.