May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported an 18.3 percent jump in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as sales rose in Asia.

The company said its total core earnings rose to C$1.3 billion ($1.01 billion), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$1.1 billion, or 53 Canadian cents, a year earlier.