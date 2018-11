TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday posted third-quarter earnings that surpassed market expectations, helped by a strong performance from its Asian business.

Manulife said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, were C$0.75 in the third quarter, compared with C$0.53 a year ago. Analysts had, on average, expected earnings of C$0.67 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)