Manulife's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market forecasts, driven by a strong performance across all its businesses.

Manulife reported core earnings of C$1.43 billion ($1.10 billion), or 70 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with C$1.17 billion, or 57 cents per share, the year before. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$0.65, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. ($1 = 1.3019 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by James Dalgleish)