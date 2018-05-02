FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 9:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Manulife earnings rise 18 pct on strong Asia demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on Q1 earnings)

May 2 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp reported an 18.3 percent jump in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as Canada’s largest insurer gained from robust demand in Asia.

Canadian insurance companies are expanding rapidly in Asia, selling products to a growing middle class. The strategy is helping the firms drive growth and diversify from domestic markets where competition is intense.

Manulife has benefited from a partnership with Singapore’s DBS Group, agreed in 2015, through which it sells its products through the lender’s Asian branch network.

The company said its total core earnings rose to C$1.3 billion ($1.01 billion), or 64 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$1.1 billion, or 53 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Core earnings from the company’s Asia division rose 19.6 pct to C$427 million in the quarter.

$1 = 1.29 Canadian dollars Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Mrinalini Krothapalli in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.