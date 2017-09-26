FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Manulife Real Estate names Kenny Lam managing director
September 26, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 24 days

MOVES-Manulife Real Estate names Kenny Lam managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Manulife Real Estate, part of Manulife Financial Corp, appointed Kenny Lam as managing director, head of Asia real estate investments, effective immediately.

Lam will source and execute acquisitions in Asia and help expand Manulife Real Estate’s acquisition platform into new markets.

Lam’s prior experience includes roles at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Ping An Real Estate and JPMorgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

