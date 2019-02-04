Tencent-Backed Maoyan opens broadly flat on Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Maoyan Entertainment, China’s top movie-ticketing platform by sales and backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd, opened broadly flat at HK$14.82 ($1.89) on its Hong Kong stock market debut on Monday, after raising $250 million in a smaller IPO than expected.

Shares in Maoyan Entertainment rose as much as HK$14.94 in early morning trade, barely 1 percent higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$14.8, which was already at the bottom end of an indicative range. ($1 = 7.8449 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Christopher Cushing)