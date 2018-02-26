FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 26, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

Mapfre converts 1 bln eur credit line into sustainable loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Monday it had converted a 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) syndicated credit line into a loan that charges a lower interest rate if the company improves its corporate sustainability.

The deal, negotiated with a group of banks, with Santander, BBVA, Bankinter, Sabadell and Bankia acting as bookrunners, marks the first time an insurer had structured such a loan for general corporate purposes, Mapfre said in a statement.

“Mapfre reaffirms its commitment to sustainability in all areas of the organization and strengthens its position as a company that is committed to social responsibility,” it said.

$1 = 0.8100 euros Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.